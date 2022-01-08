SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Sea lion rescued off of Calif. freeway

By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 10:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (CNN) - A sea lion was rescued after it made its way onto a California freeway on Friday.

The sea lion was miles from the ocean and brought traffic to a crawl.

With the help of two good Samaritans, the wayward marine animal was guided to safety.

SeaWorld San Diego’s rescue team said they’re not sure how the sea lion made its way so far inland.

It’s not the first time this particular sea lion has been the subject of a call. In early November, the same animal was rescued from a different road and taken to a rescue facility.

Officials said the sea lion has been showing up in odd situations and locations since then.

There’s no word whether the animal was sick or hurt.

SeaWorld San Diego has taken the sea lion to its park to get checked out.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic stopped in West Ashley as police investigate a shooting Friday night.
Police respond to I-526 after vehicle damaged, person injured in shooting
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a man is out on bond after speeding over 150 miles...
Deputies: man out on bond after speeding over 150 mph on I-26
Deputies have charged 62-year-old Nathan Wesley Ziegler with murder and possession of a firearm...
One person dead, another in custody following Dorchester Co. shooting
A Georgia jury in November found father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor,...
Ahmaud Arbery killers get life in prison; no parole for father, son
Authorities are looking for 21-year-old Dionte Mitchell who is wanted on two counts of murder...
Investigators identify wanted man suspected of killing 2 women on Seabrook

Latest News

North Charleston Police
Officers: 1 dead following Saturday morning shooting
The father is being held without bail on charges related to his 7-year-old daughter, Harmony...
Police search for Harmony Montgomery at last residence
A sea lion on San Diego freeway was guided to safety by good Samaritans. (Source: ONSCENE.TV...
Sea lion rescued off of Calif. freeway
South Carolina’s governor is proposing a simplification of the formula the state uses to pay...
SC governor proposes overhaul to school funding formula