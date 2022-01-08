Volunteers gather to help with group’s first food caravan giveaway

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Around 100 volunteers joined a caravan food giveaway hosted by the Community Resource Center to pass out essentials to locals in North Charleston.

The caravan, consisting of between 30 to 40 cars from different car clubs and volunteers in the area, started from the resource center’s headquarters just after noon on Saturday before traveling through several neighborhoods.

During the caravan’s stops, they handed out thousands of bags of groceries and necessities, such as diapers, cereal, vegetables and milk, to around 7,500 people, according to Louis Smith, the center’s executive director.

Several people who received food from the caravan said off-camera they were appreciative of the center’s giveaway, and the groceries they received will help a lot.

Smith said the giveaway was targeted to people who were previously considered out of reach.

“There were a lot of elderly that we did not reach,” Smith said. “We have a lot of veterans that we did not reach, and we got a lot of young mothers who don’t have cars, don’t have the transportation that has not been able to get to these food drives, and what we are telling them is that we care.”

Smith added that he believes the resource center will hold this kind of caravan giveaway every month to reach those people in need.

