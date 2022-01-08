SC Lottery
Warming up this weekend ahead of a chilly week!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 8:07 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Today will be a sunny and cool day with high pressure in control. With the sunshine, temperatures will rise into the low to mid in the afternoon. Warmer weather will move in Sunday ahead of our next cold front. A spotty showers will be possible late Sunday, but most folks will stay dry with highs in the low 70s. Enjoy the warm weather on Sunday as much colder weather arrives early next week! A cold front will bring rain Sunday night through Monday morning before the cooler weather returns Monday afternoon. Highs on Monday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Much colder on Tuesday behind the front with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Overnight temperatures will be very cold, in the 20s and 30s for most of the week.

TODAY: Sunny and Cool. High 55, Low 43.

SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. Slight Chance of Rain After Sunset. High 72, Low 54.

MONDAY: Showers Before Sunrise. PM Clearing. High 57, Low 32.

TUESDAY: Sunny and Cold. High 47, Low 28.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. High 54, Low 35.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 58, Low 36.

