10-day quarantine announced for Williamsburg County Detention Center

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office announced a 10-day quarantine at their detention center due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the area.

Sheriff Stephen Gardner said the quarantine would be in effect until Jan. 18.

The sheriff’s office said video visitation and telephone communication would not be allowed during the quarantine period due to the difficulty in cleaning the devices between uses.

Gardner said medical staff will test detainees, detention deputies and other employees.

“The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office and Detention Center are following all procedures to try and prevent inmates and employees’ exposure to the virus,” Gardner said.

Officials said the detention center sanitizes twice daily and disinfects areas throughout shifts.

Gardner said the situation will be re-evaluated after the quarantine period to determine if operations will return to normal.

