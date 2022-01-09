Cold front to bring showers and very cold temperatures!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Today will be a warm day ahead of our next cold front. Enjoy the warm weather today as much colder weather arrives early next week! With a southerly wind and some sunshine, temperatures will climb into the upper 60s to low 70s in the afternoon. A stray shower is possible today, most folks will stay dry. A cold front will bring scattered showers tonight through Monday morning before the cooler weather returns Monday afternoon. Monday’s high temperatures will be in the morning, near 60 degrees. Temperatures fall into the 40s in the afternoon as much colder air moves into the Lowcountry . Much colder on Tuesday behind the front with highs only in the mid to upper 40s. Overnight temperatures will be very cold, in the 20s and 30s for most of the week.

SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. Slight Chance of Rain After Sunset. High 72, Low 55.

MONDAY: Showers Before Sunrise. PM Clearing. Morning High Around 55, Falling Into the 40s in the Afternoon. Low 29.

TUESDAY: Sunny and Cold. High 48, Low 28.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. High 55, Low 37.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 58, Low 38.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 57, Low 41.

