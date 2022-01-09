SC Lottery
Coroner identifies victim of Saturday morning shooting

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a 34-year-old man who was shot to death...
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a 34-year-old man who was shot to death on Dorchester Road Saturday morning.(Live 5/File)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 9:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a 34-year-old man who was shot to death on Dorchester Road Saturday morning.

Bobby Warthaw, from North Charleston, died on the scene at 4:32 a.m. from a gunshot wound, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

The North Charleston Police Department said they responded to a reported shooting at an address corresponding with a gas station in the 3600 block of Dorchester Road at approximately 4:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

When officers arrived on scene, they found Warthaw with a gunshot wound.

Officer said they, along with bystanders, attempted to perform lifesaving measures until Warthaw was pronounced dead by arriving Charleston County EMS personnel.

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating.

