Deputies search for missing 38-year-old SC man

Gary Lance George was last seen at approximately 10 p.m. Friday near Halter Drive in the...
Gary Lance George was last seen at approximately 10 p.m. Friday near Halter Drive in the Piedmont area, deputies say.(Greenville County Sheriff's Office via Facebook)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 10:05 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies are searching for a missing Upstate man who was last seen on Friday.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said 38-year-old Gary Lance George is missing.

He was last seen at approximately 10 p.m. Friday near Halter Drive in the Piedmont area, deputies say.

He is 5-feet, 11-inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.

Anyone with information on George’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 864-271-5210 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 864-23-CRIME.

