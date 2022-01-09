Deputies search for missing 38-year-old SC man

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies are searching for a missing Upstate man who was last seen on Friday.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said 38-year-old Gary Lance George is missing.

He was last seen at approximately 10 p.m. Friday near Halter Drive in the Piedmont area, deputies say.

He is 5-feet, 11-inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.

Anyone with information on George’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 864-271-5210 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 864-23-CRIME.

