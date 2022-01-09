Deputies search for missing 38-year-old SC man
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 10:05 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies are searching for a missing Upstate man who was last seen on Friday.
The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said 38-year-old Gary Lance George is missing.
He was last seen at approximately 10 p.m. Friday near Halter Drive in the Piedmont area, deputies say.
He is 5-feet, 11-inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.
Anyone with information on George’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 864-271-5210 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 864-23-CRIME.
