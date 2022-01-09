SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Deputy injured responding to call in York Co., S.C.

They are expected to be OK
York County Sheriff's Office logo
York County Sheriff's Office logo(York County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 8:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLOVER, S.C. (WBTV) - A York County deputy was injured last night while responding to a disorderly conduct call.

Deputies were called out to Rainbow Circle in clover just after 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8. One of the responding deputies was struck several times in the head when they arrived on scene, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

A representative with the department said backup deputies and officers with Clover Police Department came a short time later.

The suspect was tased before being arrested.

According to the sheriff’s office, the deputy was taken to an area hospital and is expected to be OK.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Makayla Speakman, 14, was reported missing from her home in Summerville on Tuesday, deputies say.
Deputies search for missing 14-year-old girl
North Charleston Police
Police investigating deadly Saturday morning shooting
Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch says the shooting was reported at 7:28 p.m. at the...
15-year-old wounded in West Ashley shooting
Traffic stopped in West Ashley as police investigate a shooting Friday night.
Police respond to I-526 after vehicle damaged, person injured in shooting
Nathan Ziegler appeared in bond court Saturday morning, facing charges of murder and possession...
Bond denied for Dorchester County man accused of Friday morning murder

Latest News

South Carolina lawmakers return to Columbia on Tuesday with a lot of money to spend.
Lots of money to spend as SC lawmakers start 2022 session
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: 11 years after Tuscon mass shooting
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: James Island oyster roast benefitting One80 Place
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Baldwin: It’s ‘a lie’ that he’s not helping shooting probe