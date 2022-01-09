SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Dog rescued after being stuck in 5 feet of snow

By KOVR Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 8:32 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KOVR) - A dog in California that had been missing since August was rescued after being stuck in five feet of snow.

Russ ran off in August. When the Caldor Fire swept through Lake Tahoe, Calif., his owner was forced to leave without him.

Russ was not seen until recently on a mountainside stuck in snow.

Leona Allen and Elsa Gaule are volunteers with Tahoe Paws who helped rescue the dog.

“I followed the tracks and all of a sudden, saw this dark shape under the tree and then he opened his eyes and I’m pretty sure I screamed. I’m pretty sure Elsa heard me down the mountain,” Allen said.

They used a sled to help get Russ to safety. Allen put the dog on her lap and they slid down the mountain.

Russ quickly melted their hearts.

“I kind of petted him under the chin a little bit and he did that thing where a dog rests his head in your hand,” Gaule said.

Allen says that Russ is “just the most amazing dog.”

Copyright 2022 KVOR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Makayla Speakman, 14, was reported missing from her home in Summerville on Tuesday, deputies say.
Deputies search for missing 14-year-old girl
North Charleston Police
Police investigating deadly Saturday morning shooting
Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch says the shooting was reported at 7:28 p.m. at the...
15-year-old wounded in West Ashley shooting
Traffic stopped in West Ashley as police investigate a shooting Friday night.
Police respond to I-526 after vehicle damaged, person injured in shooting
Nathan Ziegler appeared in bond court Saturday morning, facing charges of murder and possession...
Bond denied for Dorchester County man accused of Friday morning murder

Latest News

South Carolina lawmakers return to Columbia on Tuesday with a lot of money to spend.
Lots of money to spend as SC lawmakers start 2022 session
York County Sheriff's Office logo
Deputy injured responding to call in York Co., S.C.
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: 11 years after Tuscon mass shooting
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: James Island oyster roast benefitting One80 Place