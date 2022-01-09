Faye’s Career Evening Not Enough for Bucs on the Road

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Charleston Southern men’s basketball dropped its Big South road opener to UNC Asheville inside Kimmel Arena Saturday evening, 82-59, behind a strong showing by Tennessee transfer Drew Pember. Pember’s 24 points led the way for the Bulldogs as Cheikh Faye and Taje’ Kelly stood as the only Bucs in double-figures.

A DAY FOR FAYE

Cheikh Faye had his best game in a Charleston Southern uniform Saturday evening, recording 19 points on 8-13 shooting from the field. It wasn’t just scoring from Faye, as the forward chased down a team-high nine rebounds while also collecting three blocks and two steals.

KELLY HAS CAREER EVENING

Taje’ Kelly joined Faye with a strong showing as well, recording a new career mark of 16 points on 6-11 shooting, including a 4-5 mark from the charity stripe. Kelly was also able to chase down five rebounds, just one shy of his career mark in that category.

Kelly joins the likes of Claudell Harris Jr. and Kalib Clinton in freshman that have made an early impact this season. Harris Jr. and Clinton have both been a force on the offensive side of the floor throughout the season, as the duo average just under 10 points a game apiece.

HEALTH FEW AND FAR BETWEEN

Wednesday’s contest marked the seventh time this season the Charleston Southern was not at full strength, as games against Clemson, Kennesaw State, Jacksonville, Manhattan, South Carolina State and Gardner-Webb were played with at least one starter out due to injury. Senior Sean Price missed his third-straight contest due to injury.

CONSISTANT LEADERSHIP

Deontaye Buskey made his team-high 14th start of the season and stands as the only Buc to start every contest on the year after missing the entire year a season ago due to injury. Buskey has been called on to be an anchor for the team both on and off the floor.

UP NEXT

The Bucs continue their two-game road trip as they head to Buies Creek, North Carolina to take on fellow conference foe Campbell. The action is set for a 7:00 p.m. tip, Wednesday, January 12 at Gore Arena.

