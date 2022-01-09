SC Lottery
‘It’s not gotten much easier:’ Family seeking clues, justice in Peter Franco murder case

By Natasha Laguerre
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 9:44 AM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s been over a year since Peter Franco died in a shooting near Myrtle Beach Manor on Jan. 2, 2021.

His family, who lives in Raleigh, North Carolina, are hoping to find clues that can bring them closure. So far, no one has come forward.

The Horry County Police Department said that Franco was a bystander, shot after being caught in the crossfire from two other vehicles. Two other people were hurt in the incident.

MORE COVERAGE | ATF offers $5K reward for info on Horry County shooting that left bystander dead

Francos’s sister, Jennifer Franco, said has done everything she could to not lose faith in her brother’s cold case.

“It’s not gotten much easier. Very difficult as you can imagine,” she said. “Holidays, in general, are going to be different. We still try to be happy, but we all know that our family totally changed.”

Jennifer also said Peter died on his mother’s birthday and is survived by a young son.

“He was someone who really cared about other people,” she said. “And he was a great father to his baby. He couldn’t wait to do fun things with his son.”

The case has been cold since the incident, but the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives recently announced a $5,000 reward for information on the location, arrest, and conviction of those responsible for Franco’s murder.

Meanwhile, Franco’s family is holding out hope that someone will come forward.

“[I] try not to give up hope. I keep telling myself that some crimes are solved many years later,” Jennifer said. “And have faith in this case and people that can come forward with information.”

All tips will remain anonymous.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Horry County Police Department at 843-915-TIPS.

