15-year-old wounded in West Ashley shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police responded Saturday night to a shooting that injured a teen at an apartment complex.

Police responded to the Palmilla Parkside Apartments in the 1300 block of Ashley River Road at 7:28 p.m. to a report of a shooting, Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said.

The victim, a 15-year-old, was struck by gunfire and suffered what appeared to be a non-life-threatening injury.

Police were also investigating an outside fire reported in the same complex at approximately the same time as the shooting.

As of just before 9 p.m., police officers and detectives were at the complex processing evidence and interviewing potential witnesses.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the on-duty central detective at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

