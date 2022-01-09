SC Lottery
15-year-old wounded in West Ashley shooting

Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch says the shooting was reported at 7:28 p.m. at the...
Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch says the shooting was reported at 7:28 p.m. at the Pamilla Parkside apartments in the 1300 block of Ashley River Road.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips and Rey Llerena
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 8:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police responded Saturday night to a shooting that injured a teen at an apartment complex.

Police responded to the Palmilla Parkside Apartments in the 1300 block of Ashley River Road at 7:28 p.m. to a report of a shooting, Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said.

The victim, a 15-year-old, was struck by gunfire and suffered what appeared to be a non-life-threatening injury.

Police were also investigating an outside fire reported in the same complex at approximately the same time as the shooting.

As of just before 9 p.m., police officers and detectives were at the complex processing evidence and interviewing potential witnesses.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the on-duty central detective at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

