South Carolinians “Stand Up for Life” in Columbia

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A group of people gathered at the South Carolina statehouse Saturday to participate in the Stand Up for Life March and Rally.

“Proudly Pro-Life” weekend took place in Columbia and people from South Carolina’s Citizens for Life group came together with the goal of eliminating abortion from society.

The walk ended at the statehouse for a series of speakers to share their message, and among the crowd were South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, and Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette.

Evette says she supports ensuring protection to extend life and believes life begins at the moment of conception.

“Where we all should meet is that at 15 weeks, science has told us that a fetus feels pain and that everybody should be appalled at aborting a fetus after 15 weeks,” Evette said.

Members of Proudly Pro-Life say it is their mission to focus on the right to life and devote time to restoring the legal protection of the unborn.

