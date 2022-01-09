Two Orangeburg County schools transitioning to virtual learning amidst teacher, nurse absences

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Orangeburg County School District say two of their schools will be transitioning to virtual learning citing growing teacher and nurse absences.

According to the district, Edisto Primary and Carver Edisto Middle are transitioning on Monday, Jan. 10 to a 100% virtual instructional model.

“They will continue virtual learning this week through next Monday’s Martin Luther King, Jr, holiday, and transition back to in-person on Tuesday, January 18. Their teachers and staff will report to work in-person.” OCSD officials said on Sunday night.

The district said schools are struggling to maintain regular operations amidst growing numbers of teacher and nurse absences.

“We will continue to work together to keep schools open to our students and families, and are grateful for the flexibility and teamwork of our students, families, teachers and staff as we navigate these challenging times together,” the district said.

