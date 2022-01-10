$100,000 lottery ticket sold in Walterboro

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - If you recently purchased a Palmetto Cash 5 lottery ticket in Walterboro, it’s time to check your tickets.

South Carolina Education Lottery officials confirmed Monday that the ticket matched all five numbers drawn on Saturday for a prize of $100,000. It was purchased at the Busy Corner #4 at 346 Bells Highway in Walterboro.

Had the ticket holder “powered-up” for an additional $1, the $100,000 top prize would have multiplied to $200,000, lottery spokesperson Holli Armstrong said.

The winning numbers for the drawing are 1 - 2 - 3 - 27 - 36 and the Power-Up was 2.

The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

More than 5,500 ticket holders will win prizes from $1 up to $100,000 in Saturday’s Palmetto Cash 5 drawing. More than 4,000 of these spent an extra $1 to purchase the Power-Up multiplier and will have their winnings multiplied by two when claimed. The odds of winning $100,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 501,942.

