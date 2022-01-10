SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Biden Administration aims to lower the cost of meat in 2022

In the new year, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack says the administration hopes to ease food costs through federal aid and supply chain diversification.
President Joe Biden attends a virtual meeting with family and independent farmers and ranchers...
President Joe Biden attends a virtual meeting with family and independent farmers and ranchers including Scott Blubaugh, President, Oklahoma Farmers Union, visible on the monitor, at the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House Campus in Washington, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, to discuss work to boost competition and reduce prices in the meat-processing industry. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)(Andrew Harnik | AP)
By Kristin Kasper
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 12:15 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - From supply chain issues to labor shortages, according to Drake University Law Professor Jennifer Zwagerman, there are many reasons the cost of grocery store meat is higher than usual.

Whether it’s intentional or not, she said the meatpackers in the center of the supply chain are profiting at the expense of both farmers, who are making less, and consumers, who are paying more.

“There is sort of this middleman in there that can profit from the demand that’s increasing and yet control what’s paid out to the other side,” said Zwagerman.

In the new year, President Biden is hoping to ease food costs through federal aid and supply chain diversification.

Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack said the administration will expand meat and poultry processing with $1 billion of COVID relief funding.

“It will give farmers the opportunity to have more choices about where they sell their livestock,” said Vilsack. “[That] obviously should result in better farm income.”

Vilsack said they’re also working to monitor unfair and deceptive practices with a new initiative to protect whistleblower status and by strengthening a 100-year-old law, the Packers and Stockyards Act, designed to keep meatpackers and processors in check.

“[We are] making sure that there’s a sufficient understanding and clarity about how that act can be violated and what rights farmers have under the Packers and Stockyards Act,” he said.

Zwagerman commends these efforts, but points out packing is for profit.

“As soon as our supply chain concerns are gone, you would think prices should drop. I don’t think that’s really going to be the case because those in the middle say, ‘Oh, people have been paying this, we’ll keep it where it is’,” she said. “But, that again doesn’t get passed on to the producer.”

Vilsack said he believes grocery store prices will moderate over the next year.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
Deputies announced Sunday night that the teenager was found safe.
Missing 14-year-old girl from Summerville found safe
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a 34-year-old man who was shot to death...
Coroner identifies victim of Saturday morning shooting
Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch says the shooting was reported at 7:28 p.m. at the...
15-year-old wounded in West Ashley shooting
On Sunday, police announced the arrest of 18-year-old Levi Richardson III who surrendered at...
Investigators make arrest in North Charleston murder case

Latest News

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson released an annual report Monday morning on human...
SC reports 15% increase in human trafficking victims in 2021
District 113 Representative Marvin Pendarvis is set to make the proposal as CCSD board members...
State lawmaker pushes for North Charleston to leave Charleston Co. School District
Alex Murdaugh listens to prosecutors outline their case against him during a bond hearing in...
Attorney Alex Murdaugh to seek bond reduction Monday
If you recently purchased a Palmetto Cash 5 lottery ticket in Walterboro, it’s time to check...
$100,000 lottery ticket sold in Walterboro
The Charleston County School Board is set to vote Monday afternoon on the "Reimagine Schools"...
Charleston Co. School Board to vote on ‘Reimagine Schools’ proposal