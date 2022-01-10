SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Charleston city council candidate forum held on Daniel Island

By Emilie Zuhowski
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 11:21 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - On Jan. 11, a special election will be held to fill a Charleston city council seat.

“This is a most important election coming up on January 11,” said Maurice Washington, chairman of the Charleston County Republican Party. “Even though this is a nonpartisan election, it is still the government closest to the people.”

On Sunday, the Charleston County Republican Party hosted a candidate forum at the Daniel Island Country Club to introduce the five candidates to District One citizens. It’s a district that is based in both Charleston County and Berkeley County.

The five candidates say issues like public safety and infrastructure are most important to the district.

“We need to make sure that we’re responsibly developing this part of Charleston city,” candidate Jen Gibson said.

“We’re in dire need of at least one more fire station right away. We have to increase our police department,” said candidate Tony Fogle.

“Let’s get back to what city council and city government is supposed to do and that is focusing on the quality of life to include the basic necessities of public safety and infrastructure,” said candidate Shawn Pinkston.

“We’re clearly under the strains of growth and what that has done with us from an infrastructure standpoint,” said candidate David Winkler.

“We’ve had rapid growth in this district for the last 20 years and we need some serious improvements to our infrastructure to maintain our quality of life out here,” said candidate Boyd Gregg.

Former councilwoman Marie Delcioppo resigned from this position in October, citing health challenges. The term of office for this position will expire Dec. 31, 2023.

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. You can find a full list of the polling locations here.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies announced Sunday night that the teenager was found safe.
Missing 14-year-old girl from Summerville found safe
Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch says the shooting was reported at 7:28 p.m. at the...
15-year-old wounded in West Ashley shooting
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a 34-year-old man who was shot to death...
Coroner identifies victim of Saturday morning shooting
A fire in the Bronx injured dozens on Sunday.
Bronx apartment fire kills 19, including 9 children

Latest News

On Sunday, police announced the arrest of 18-year-old Levi Richardson III who surrendered at...
Investigators make arrest in North Charleston murder case
VIDEO: Investigators make arrest in North Charleston murder case
VIDEO: Investigators make arrest in North Charleston murder case
VIDEO: Coroner identifies shooting victim
VIDEO: Coroner identifies shooting victim
VIDEO: Charleston city council candidate forum held on Daniel Island
VIDEO: Charleston city council candidate forum held on Daniel Island