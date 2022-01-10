Cold front to bring chilly start to the work week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front moved through the Lowcountry early this morning bringing an abrupt end to our brief warm up that we enjoyed on Sunday! High temperatures will drop from the 70s from yesterday to the low 50s this afternoon. Clouds will be slow to clear out but eventually some sunshine should return by the end of today. A few showers will be possible through lunchtime before dry weather takes over for the rest of the work week. The sky will clear this evening and temperatures will drop fast! Overnight lows will reach the upper 20s inland with mid 30s at the beaches. Despite all sunshine Tuesday, temperatures will only climb to the upper 40s for high temperatures. Our coldest night will be Tuesday night when temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 20s for most inland areas. Temperatures may even fall close to freezing at the beaches. We’ll return to average January temperatures(highs near 60°) beginning Wednesday afternoon with steady temperatures to round out the work week. A storm system may bring a chance of showers this weekend. We’ll keep you updated all week long!

TODAY: AM Showers Possible. Clouds to Sunshine. High 53.

TUESDAY: Sunny Sky. Cold. High 48.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 58.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 59.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 60.

