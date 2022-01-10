SC Lottery
Corbett scores 23 to lead Coppin State past SC State 74-65

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 12:46 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. -- — Tyree Corbett tied his season high with 23 points plus 22 rebounds as Coppin State ended its nine-game losing streak, topping South Carolina State 74-65 on Saturday.

The game marked the first Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference matchup of the season for both teams.

Kyle Cardaci had 14 points for Coppin State (2-14, 1-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Daniel Titus added 14 points. Nendah Tarke had 13 points.

Antonio TJ Madlock scored a season-high 21 points and had nine rebounds for the Bulldogs (7-9, 0-1), whose four-game winning streak was snapped. Cameron Jones added 14 points and six rebounds. Latavian Lawrence had 11 points.

