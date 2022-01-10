Coroner identifies man killed in North Charleston shooting
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 2:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who died in a shooting this past weekend in North Charleston.
Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said 24-year-old Alan Johnson III from Sumter died from a gunshot wound on Sunday at 3:58 a.m. on the 7600 block of Suzanne Drive.
Officials with the North Charleston Police Department said they anticipate releasing information on the shooting on Tuesday.
