SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Coroner identifies man killed in North Charleston shooting

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who died in a shooting this past...
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who died in a shooting this past weekend in North Charleston.(AP)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 2:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who died in a shooting this past weekend in North Charleston.

Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said 24-year-old Alan Johnson III from Sumter died from a gunshot wound on Sunday at 3:58 a.m. on the 7600 block of Suzanne Drive.

Officials with the North Charleston Police Department said they anticipate releasing information on the shooting on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
Deputies announced Sunday night that the teenager was found safe.
Missing 14-year-old girl from Summerville found safe
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a 34-year-old man who was shot to death...
Coroner identifies victim of Saturday morning shooting
Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch says the shooting was reported at 7:28 p.m. at the...
15-year-old wounded in West Ashley shooting
On Sunday, police announced the arrest of 18-year-old Levi Richardson III who surrendered at...
Investigators make arrest in North Charleston murder case

Latest News

State Rep. Marvin Pendarvis said he will file legislation to have the city of North Charleston...
SC lawmaker to try to remove N. Charleston from Charleston Co. School District if proposal passes
Source: Live 5
RAW VIDEO: State lawmaker calls for N. Charleston to leave Charleston County School District
A standoff early Monday morning at a West Ashley home ended with the arrest of a 17-year-old in...
Deputies arrest 2 teenagers in Wadmalaw Island killing
The Charleston County School Board is set to vote Monday afternoon on the "Reimagine Schools"...
Charleston Co. School Board to vote on ‘Reimagine Schools’ proposal