One arrested after early-morning Charleston standoff

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An early-morning standoff ended Monday after the Charleston County Sheriff’s SWAT team responded to a West Ashley home.

Deputies arrived at a home on Swallow Drive to serve an arrest warrant, sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

A person inside the home refused to come out, he said.

“The standoff ended before 6 a.m. when the SWAT team arrested the subject during a tactical operation,” Knapp said.

The sheriff’s office has not yet released the name of the person arrested or the charges that person will face.

