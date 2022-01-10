SC Lottery
One arrested after early-morning Charleston standoff

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 6:24 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An early-morning standoff ended Monday after the Charleston County Sheriff’s SWAT team responded to a West Ashley home.

Deputies arrived at a home on Swallow Drive to serve an arrest warrant, sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

A person inside the home refused to come out, he said.

“The standoff ended before 6 a.m. when the SWAT team arrested the subject during a tactical operation,” Knapp said.

The sheriff’s office has not yet released the name of the person arrested or the charges that person will face.

