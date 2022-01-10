Dorchester School District Two set to discuss safety protocols and superintendent search

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) – Dorchester School District Two board members are set to discuss a variety of topics, such as the district’s health and safety protocols, a new middle school and giving an update on its superintendent search.

A workshop discussing the district’s health and safety protocols will be held at 4:30 p.m. at district headquarters, Monday.

The district’s COVID-19 dashboard on Monday reported that 157 staff members were in isolation due to positive tests, as well as 431 students.

The dashboard also reported that 1,995 students and 67 staff members have been quarantined as of Jan. 9.

Following the workshop, the board members will be naming a new middle school that is set to open in August for the upcoming school year. They will also be setting meeting dates to draw attendance lines for the district’s middle schools as they prepare to open the new campus.

Toward the end of the meeting, the board members will be giving an update on their search for a new superintendent.

Current superintendent Joseph Pye will be retiring at the end of the school year.

