SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Dorchester School District Two set to discuss safety protocols and superintendent search

Dorchester School District Two board members are set to discuss a variety of topics, such as...
Dorchester School District Two board members are set to discuss a variety of topics, such as the district’s health and safety protocols, a new middle school and giving an update on its superintendent search.(Live 5 News)
By Rey Llerena
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) – Dorchester School District Two board members are set to discuss a variety of topics, such as the district’s health and safety protocols, a new middle school and giving an update on its superintendent search.

A workshop discussing the district’s health and safety protocols will be held at 4:30 p.m. at district headquarters, Monday.

The district’s COVID-19 dashboard on Monday reported that 157 staff members were in isolation due to positive tests, as well as 431 students.

The dashboard also reported that 1,995 students and 67 staff members have been quarantined as of Jan. 9.

Following the workshop, the board members will be naming a new middle school that is set to open in August for the upcoming school year. They will also be setting meeting dates to draw attendance lines for the district’s middle schools as they prepare to open the new campus.

Toward the end of the meeting, the board members will be giving an update on their search for a new superintendent.

Current superintendent Joseph Pye will be retiring at the end of the school year.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A standoff early Monday morning at a West Ashley home ended with the arrest of a 17-year-old in...
Deputies arrest 2 teenagers in Wadmalaw Island killing
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a 34-year-old man who was shot to death...
Coroner identifies victim of Saturday morning shooting
Deputies announced Sunday night that the teenager was found safe.
Missing 14-year-old girl from Summerville found safe
On Sunday, police announced the arrest of 18-year-old Levi Richardson III who surrendered at...
Investigators make arrest in North Charleston murder case

Latest News

The Charleston County School Board has voted to move the Reimagine Schools Proposal off the...
Charleston Co. School Board postpones vote on ‘Reimagine Schools’ proposal
Mace said she got tested Monday morning after one of her children tested positive for Covid-19....
Nancy Mace tests positive for Covid-19 for second time
Vision to Learn provides children at the Charleston County School District with vision...
Vision to Learn celebrates partnership with CCSD, MUSC Health
State Rep. Marvin Pendarvis said he will file legislation to have the city of North Charleston...
SC lawmaker to try to remove N. Charleston from Charleston Co. School District if proposal passes
A standoff early Monday morning at a West Ashley home ended with the arrest of a 17-year-old in...
Deputies arrest 2 teenagers in Wadmalaw Island killing