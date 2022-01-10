SC Lottery
Football great Don Maynard has died, hall of fame says

Former New York Jet Don Maynard participates in a ceremony before an NFL football game between...
Former New York Jet Don Maynard participates in a ceremony before an NFL football game between the New York Jets and the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J.(AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 2:18 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Former NFL great Don Maynard has died at the age 86, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Monday.

The hall said they were notified of his passing by Maynard’s family.

Maynard was a wide receiver for the New York Giants, New York Titans/Jets and the St. Louis Cardinals. He joined the Canadian Football League before joining the American Football League in 1960.

A key player in the Jets’ Super Bowl III victory over Oakland, Maynard caught six passes for 118 yards and two touchdowns, the hall said.

Maynard retired in 1973 as a four-time AFL All-Star. Among his many records, he was the first receiver to reach 10,000 yards in receptions.

