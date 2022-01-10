Georgetown County school going virtual citing COVID cases

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Georgetown County School District have announced that an elementary school is going virtual citing COVID cases.

The district said they made the decision to place Brown’s Ferry Elementary in temporary virtual learning beginning Tuesday, January 11, 2022.

“Students tentatively will return to in-person learning on Wednesday, January 19, 2022,” GCSD official said. “District staff will reassess on January 18, 2022, to determine if an extension is needed.”

The district said currently in the county and the state, COVID-19 is causing illness in both young children and adults.

“Unfortunately, we are seeing the impact among our students and staff at Brown’s Ferry Elementary,” district officials said. “As the number of students and employees in isolation and quarantine has increased, it has become difficult to safely and adequately staff positions critical to the school’s operation and is impacting our ability to provide quality instruction to students at home and in school.”

“While in temporary virtual learning, students will use district provided learning devices to complete synchronous and asynchronous assignments,” the district said. “School administration will provide families with additional details about accessing assignments, engaging in virtual lessons and food service pickup schedules while students are in temporary virtual learning.”

