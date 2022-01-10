High pressure to bring sunshine with cold temperatures!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front moved through the Lowcountry early this morning bringing an abrupt end to our brief warm up that we enjoyed on Sunday! Temperatures have fallen throughout the day, we will stay in the 40s for the rest of the afternoon with more sunshine. Temperatures drop into the 30s this evening. The sky will fully clear this evening and temperatures will drop fast! Overnight lows will reach the upper 20s inland with mid 30s at the beaches. Despite all sunshine tomorrow, temperatures will only climb to the mid to upper 40s for high temperatures. Our coldest night will be Tuesday night when temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 20s for most inland areas. Temperatures may even fall close to freezing at the beaches. We’ll return to average January temperatures(highs near 60°) beginning Wednesday afternoon with steady temperatures to round out the work week. A storm system may bring a chance of showers this weekend. We’ll keep you updated all week long!

TODAY: Gradual Clearing. Steady Temperatures Near 50 Degrees. Low 31.

TUESDAY: Sunny. Cold. High 48, Low 29.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 58, Low 37.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 59, Low 39.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 58, Low 38.

SATURDAY: Increasing Clouds. Slight Chance of Rain. High 57, Low 40.

SUNDAY: Scattered Rain Possible. High 53, Low 39.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.