SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

High pressure to bring sunshine with cold temperatures!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 8:51 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front moved through the Lowcountry early this morning bringing an abrupt end to our brief warm up that we enjoyed on Sunday! Temperatures have fallen throughout the day, we will stay in the 40s for the rest of the afternoon with more sunshine. Temperatures drop into the 30s this evening. The sky will fully clear this evening and temperatures will drop fast! Overnight lows will reach the upper 20s inland with mid 30s at the beaches. Despite all sunshine tomorrow, temperatures will only climb to the mid to upper 40s for high temperatures. Our coldest night will be Tuesday night when temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 20s for most inland areas. Temperatures may even fall close to freezing at the beaches. We’ll return to average January temperatures(highs near 60°) beginning Wednesday afternoon with steady temperatures to round out the work week. A storm system may bring a chance of showers this weekend. We’ll keep you updated all week long!

TODAY: Gradual Clearing. Steady Temperatures Near 50 Degrees. Low 31.

TUESDAY: Sunny. Cold. High 48, Low 29.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 58, Low 37.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 59, Low 39.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 58, Low 38.

SATURDAY: Increasing Clouds. Slight Chance of Rain. High 57, Low 40.

SUNDAY: Scattered Rain Possible. High 53, Low 39.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
Deputies announced Sunday night that the teenager was found safe.
Missing 14-year-old girl from Summerville found safe
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a 34-year-old man who was shot to death...
Coroner identifies victim of Saturday morning shooting
Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch says the shooting was reported at 7:28 p.m. at the...
15-year-old wounded in West Ashley shooting
On Sunday, police announced the arrest of 18-year-old Levi Richardson III who surrendered at...
Investigators make arrest in North Charleston murder case

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Monday morning forecast
Live 5 First Alert Weather
Showers and cool weather on the way!
VIDEO: Your Sunday forecast
VIDEO: Your Sunday forecast
VIDEO: Your Saturday forecast
VIDEO: Your Saturday forecast