Investigators make arrest in North Charleston murder case

On Sunday, police announced the arrest of 18-year-old Levi Richardson III who surrendered at...
On Sunday, police announced the arrest of 18-year-old Levi Richardson III who surrendered at the Al Cannon Detention Center.(CCDC/Live 5 News)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 8:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators with the North Charleston Police Department have announced an arrest in a murder case.

On Sunday, police announced the arrest of 18-year-old Levi Richardson III who surrendered at the Al Cannon Detention Center. He faces a charge of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in connection to the death of 21-year-old Johnathan Smith from Charleston.

“Levi Richardson was identified as the person who shot and killed Johnathan Smith,” a report by police states.

Authorities had also arrested 18-year-old Jaylin D. Williams who is charged with accessory after the fact of murder.

The arrest stems from an investigation on Dec. 11, 2021 when officers responded to Chatham Place apartments for a reported shooting. When officers got on the scene, they discovered there were two people who had been shot, and both were transported to the hospital.

One of the victims, identified as Smith, died at Trident Medical Center.

