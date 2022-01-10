SC Lottery
Nancy Mace tests positive for Covid-19 for second time

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Rep. Nancy Mace announced on Monday that she has tested positive for Covid-19 for the second time.

Mace said she got tested Monday morning after one of her children tested positive for Covid-19.

She said she is feeling okay and will be working from home in Charleston as she quarantines and recovers. Mace said she is fully vaccinated.

She first tested positive for Covid-19 in June of 2020.

In that case, she got tested after a member of her campaign team was potentially exposed to the virus.

