Nancy Mace tests positive for Covid-19 for second time

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Rep. Nancy Mace announced on Monday that she has tested positive for Covid-19 for the second time.

Mace said she got tested Monday morning after one of her children tested positive for Covid-19.

She said she is feeling okay and will be working from home in Charleston as she quarantines and recovers. Mace said she is fully vaccinated.

After one of my children tested positive for COVID-19 this morning, I also got tested. I tested positive. I'm fully vaccinated. This is also my 2nd round with COVID-19. Feeling ok. I will be working from home in Charleston while I quarantine and recover. https://t.co/HNEXO1ltVS — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) January 10, 2022

She first tested positive for Covid-19 in June of 2020.

In that case, she got tested after a member of her campaign team was potentially exposed to the virus.

