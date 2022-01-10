SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: SC to release annual human trafficking report

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 9:00 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s attorney general will release his annual report on the state’s effort to fight human trafficking Monday morning.

Alan Wilson is expected to release the number of cases reported to the National Human Trafficking Hotline as well as the top counties in the state where the crime has been reported.

He will make the announcement in Columbia at 10 a.m., according to his office.

DON’T SEE LIVE VIDEO? Click here to watch.

In 2020′s report, released in January of 2021, Wilson said there were 139 cases of human trafficking and 179 victims reported in the state.

The 2020 report listed Charleston County as having the second-highest number of reported cases, behind Horry County. But Wilson said a number of reports did not necessarily mean those counties have more cases of human trafficking.

The vast majority of human trafficking victims are women, data show, and most of them are adults.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
Deputies announced Sunday night that the teenager was found safe.
Missing 14-year-old girl from Summerville found safe
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a 34-year-old man who was shot to death...
Coroner identifies victim of Saturday morning shooting
Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch says the shooting was reported at 7:28 p.m. at the...
15-year-old wounded in West Ashley shooting
A fire in the Bronx injured dozens on Sunday.
Bronx apartment fire kills 19, including 9 children

Latest News

The Charleston County School Board is set to vote Monday afternoon on the "Reimagine Schools"...
Charleston Co. School Board to vote on ‘Reimagine Schools’ proposal
The group’s weekly survey of gas prices statewide found a 71-cent range of prices from a low of...
SC’s average gas price again dips below $3 per gallon
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston Co. schools to vote on multi-million dollar plan
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: SC lawmakers return to Statehouse Tuesday, state employees hope for raise