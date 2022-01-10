SC sets new record for single-day COVID-19 cases in latest report
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The state of South Carolina reported more than 16,600 cases new COVID-19 cases in one of the three days of data released Monday.
That sets a new record for a single-day new case total, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
DHEC reported three days’ worth of data Monday and releases that data on a 48-hour delay.
|DAY OF RELEASE
|Confirmed Cases
|Probable Cases
|Total Cases
|Monday (Saturday’s data)
|12,996
|3,634
|16,630
|Sunday (Friday’s data)
|11,536
|3,698
|15,234
|Saturday (Thursday’s data)
|10,758
|2,069
|12,827
|Total
|35,290
|9,401
|44,691
The state reported a total of 47 deaths over the three days.
|DAY OF RELEASE
|Confirmed Deaths
|Probable Deaths
|Total Deaths
|Monday (Saturday’s data)
|10
|2
|12
|Sunday (Friday’s data)
|22
|8
|30
|Saturday (Thursday’s data)
|3
|2
|5
|Total
|35
|12
|47
The positivity rate also rose to more than 29% for all three days, DHEC said.
|Day of Release
|Positivity
|Monday (Saturday’s data)
|29.7%
|Sunday (Friday’s data)
|30.2%
|Saturday (Thursday’s data)
|35.1%
|Average Positivity Rate
|31.67%
Since the pandemic began, DHEC has reported over 1.09 million cases of COVID-19. That figure includes 862,681 confirmed cases and 231,545 probable cases.
The state’s death toll stands at 14,793, a figure that includes 12,779 confirmed and 2,014 probable deaths.
