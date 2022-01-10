SC Lottery
SC sets new record for single-day COVID-19 cases in latest report

The state of South Carolina reported more than 16,600 cases new COVID-19 cases in one of the three days of data released Monday.(AP)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 1:49 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The state of South Carolina reported more than 16,600 cases new COVID-19 cases in one of the three days of data released Monday.

That sets a new record for a single-day new case total, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

DHEC reported three days’ worth of data Monday and releases that data on a 48-hour delay.

DAY OF RELEASEConfirmed CasesProbable CasesTotal Cases
Monday (Saturday’s data)12,9963,63416,630
Sunday (Friday’s data)11,5363,69815,234
Saturday (Thursday’s data)10,7582,06912,827
Total35,2909,40144,691

The state reported a total of 47 deaths over the three days.

DAY OF RELEASEConfirmed DeathsProbable DeathsTotal Deaths
Monday (Saturday’s data)10212
Sunday (Friday’s data)22830
Saturday (Thursday’s data)325
Total351247

The positivity rate also rose to more than 29% for all three days, DHEC said.

Day of ReleasePositivity
Monday (Saturday’s data)29.7%
Sunday (Friday’s data)30.2%
Saturday (Thursday’s data)35.1%
Average Positivity Rate31.67%

Since the pandemic began, DHEC has reported over 1.09 million cases of COVID-19. That figure includes 862,681 confirmed cases and 231,545 probable cases.

The state’s death toll stands at 14,793, a figure that includes 12,779 confirmed and 2,014 probable deaths.

