SC sets new record for single-day COVID-19 cases in latest report

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The state of South Carolina reported more than 16,600 cases new COVID-19 cases in one of the three days of data released Monday.

That sets a new record for a single-day new case total, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

DHEC reported three days’ worth of data Monday and releases that data on a 48-hour delay.

DAY OF RELEASE Confirmed Cases Probable Cases Total Cases Monday (Saturday’s data) 12,996 3,634 16,630 Sunday (Friday’s data) 11,536 3,698 15,234 Saturday (Thursday’s data) 10,758 2,069 12,827 Total 35,290 9,401 44,691

The state reported a total of 47 deaths over the three days.

DAY OF RELEASE Confirmed Deaths Probable Deaths Total Deaths Monday (Saturday’s data) 10 2 12 Sunday (Friday’s data) 22 8 30 Saturday (Thursday’s data) 3 2 5 Total 35 12 47

The positivity rate also rose to more than 29% for all three days, DHEC said.

Day of Release Positivity Monday (Saturday’s data) 29.7% Sunday (Friday’s data) 30.2% Saturday (Thursday’s data) 35.1% Average Positivity Rate 31.67%

Since the pandemic began, DHEC has reported over 1.09 million cases of COVID-19. That figure includes 862,681 confirmed cases and 231,545 probable cases.

The state’s death toll stands at 14,793, a figure that includes 12,779 confirmed and 2,014 probable deaths.

