SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

State lawmaker pushes for North Charleston to leave Charleston Co. School District

District 113 Representative Marvin Pendarvis is set to make the proposal as CCSD board members...
District 113 Representative Marvin Pendarvis is set to make the proposal as CCSD board members are expected to vote on a proposal aimed at turning around academically poor-performing schools.(Live 5)
By Nick Reagan
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 12:04 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A North Charleston state lawmaker is expected to make a formal announcement Monday afternoon to call for the city to leave the Charleston County School District.

District 113 Representative Marvin Pendarvis is set to make the proposal as CCSD board members are expected to vote on a proposal aimed at turning around academically poor-performing schools.

The plan, called Reimagine Schools, has been widely panned by opponents as a veiled attempt to create Schools of Innovation managed by public-private partnerships. That claim has been vehemently denied by the proposal’s sponsor – Coastal Community Foundation.

On Friday, Pendarvis came out against Reimagine.

“I’m concerned by the proposal to ‘reimagine’ 23 of Charleston’s public schools by an entity that has no experience with school operations. The $32 million in this proposal should go directly to the schools, not an outside organization that I do not believe is fit for the job. Meaningful investments in education will improve these schools, not privatization,” Pendarvis said.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
Deputies announced Sunday night that the teenager was found safe.
Missing 14-year-old girl from Summerville found safe
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a 34-year-old man who was shot to death...
Coroner identifies victim of Saturday morning shooting
Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch says the shooting was reported at 7:28 p.m. at the...
15-year-old wounded in West Ashley shooting
On Sunday, police announced the arrest of 18-year-old Levi Richardson III who surrendered at...
Investigators make arrest in North Charleston murder case

Latest News

The Charleston County School Board is set to vote Monday afternoon on the "Reimagine Schools"...
Charleston Co. School Board to vote on ‘Reimagine Schools’ proposal
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston Co. schools to vote on multi-million dollar plan
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office said its deputies arrived at a home on Swallow Drive to...
One arrested after early-morning Charleston standoff
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: One arrested after West Ashley standoff