State lawmaker pushes for North Charleston to leave Charleston Co. School District

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A North Charleston state lawmaker is expected to make a formal announcement Monday afternoon to call for the city to leave the Charleston County School District.

District 113 Representative Marvin Pendarvis is set to make the proposal as CCSD board members are expected to vote on a proposal aimed at turning around academically poor-performing schools.

The plan, called Reimagine Schools, has been widely panned by opponents as a veiled attempt to create Schools of Innovation managed by public-private partnerships. That claim has been vehemently denied by the proposal’s sponsor – Coastal Community Foundation.

On Friday, Pendarvis came out against Reimagine.

“I’m concerned by the proposal to ‘reimagine’ 23 of Charleston’s public schools by an entity that has no experience with school operations. The $32 million in this proposal should go directly to the schools, not an outside organization that I do not believe is fit for the job. Meaningful investments in education will improve these schools, not privatization,” Pendarvis said.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.