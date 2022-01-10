SC Lottery
Vision to Learn celebrates partnership with CCSD, MUSC Health

By Emilie Zuhowski
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Vision to Learn provides children at the Charleston County School District with vision screenings, eye exams, and new prescription glasses at no charge. CCSD partnered with MUSC Health to make this program possible.

On Monday, the first 87 children at Stono Park Elementary School will find it easier to see and learn after receiving free eyeglasses from Vision to Learn. The program started here in the fall.

“We proclaim today as Vision to Learn day in the city of Charleston,” said Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg.

Also in attendance today at Stono Park Elementary was U.S. Senator Tim Scott, who spoke to students.

“Dream really big dreams and your glasses will help you see a better future,” Scott said.

The program is currently in 500 cities around the country, and so far they’ve helped 1.5 million kids, according to Vision to Learn founder and chairman Austin Beutner. He estimates that 10,000 out of the 50,000 students in CCSD schools need glasses to see in and out of the classroom.

Beutner said when children get glasses, not only does their learning improve, but their self-esteem and ability to engage with classmates also improves.

“It feels good because I couldn’t see that well,” said fifth-grader Julia Bennett, who received glasses today.

“We know in this time of covid, children are struggling. We know it’s been a hard time. This is one of those things that we can help children get back on track, help them feel about themselves, help them learn,” Beutner said.

Beutner said their goal is to help 3,000 children in Charleston by the end of this school year. They’ve already helped 1,000.

