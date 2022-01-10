SC Lottery
WATCH LIVE: McMaster to unveil executive budget, recommendations for rescue plan funds

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 2:04 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster is set to unveil his state budget at a news conference Monday.

McMaster planned to introduce his recommendations at a news conference Monday at 2 p.m. in Columbia.

The governor is also expected to include recommendations on spending funds provided by the American Rescue Plan Act.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

