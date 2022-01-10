WATCH LIVE: McMaster to unveil executive budget, recommendations for rescue plan funds
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 2:04 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster is set to unveil his state budget at a news conference Monday.
McMaster planned to introduce his recommendations at a news conference Monday at 2 p.m. in Columbia.
The governor is also expected to include recommendations on spending funds provided by the American Rescue Plan Act.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
