Authorities find weapon in student’s bookbag at high school in Dorchester County

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials say authorities found a weapon in a student’s bookbag at a high school in Dorchester County on Tuesday.

It happened at Fort Dorchester High School where a security officer was searching the bookbag and found the weapon.

School officials said law enforcement responded to the school and removed the student from the campus.

“There was no disruption of school operations and there was no threat to the safety of students or staff,” school officials said. “Appropriate disciplinary action will be taken. We appreciate the quick action of security staff and the school resource officer in handling this situation. Safety is always a top priority at Fort Dorchester High School.”

Officials with Dorchester District 2 said law enforcement are continuing to investigate the incident. The type of weapon that was found was not identified.

