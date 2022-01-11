SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Bartender’s tip leads to arrest in Key West buoy burning

This photo provided by The City of Key West, Fla., shows Southernmost Point buoy on Saturday,...
This photo provided by The City of Key West, Fla., shows Southernmost Point buoy on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 in Key West, Fla. Police are searching for two people who burned a part of Key West’s famous Southernmost Point buoy early New Year’s Day after setting a fire near the landmark tourism icon.(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — Always remember to tip your server, if you know what’s good for you.

A tourist left a bad impression in a Key West bar by ordering drinks three times on New Year’s Eve without leaving a tip.

The memory stuck with the bartender, who helped police identify the Christmas tree arsonists who damaged the city’s iconic buoy at the Southernmost Point in the United States.

The Miami Herald reports that bartender Cameron Briody recognized the man who stiffed him in a webcam video of the arson.

He and his manager then matched credit card receipts and security videos from the bar to help police crack the case.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A standoff early Monday morning at a West Ashley home ended with the arrest of a 17-year-old in...
Deputies arrest 2 teenagers in Wadmalaw Island killing
State Rep. Marvin Pendarvis said he will file legislation to have the city of North Charleston...
SC lawmaker to try to remove N. Charleston from Charleston Co. School District if proposal passes
The state of South Carolina reported more than 16,600 cases new COVID-19 cases in one of the...
SC sets new record for single-day COVID-19 cases in latest report
On Sunday, police announced the arrest of 18-year-old Levi Richardson III who surrendered at...
Investigators make arrest in North Charleston murder case
The Charleston County School Board has voted to move the Reimagine Schools Proposal off the...
Charleston Co. School Board postpones vote on ‘Reimagine Schools’

Latest News

COVID hospitalizations have broken the pandemic record.
COVID hospitalizations break pandemic record
FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks to lawmakers during a House Committee on...
Fed’s Powell says high inflation poses threat to job market
Emergency crews who were responding to a report of a stroke victim at a James Island home found...
Report: Crews responding to report of stroke victim find murder-attempted suicide
The South Carolina Emergency Management Division reported a total of three small quakes since...
SC reports 3 small quakes over 3-day period
The U.S. blood supply is “dangerously low," according to the American Red Cross.
US blood supply ‘dangerously low,’ Red Cross says