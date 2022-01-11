Battery Re-Sign Romario Piggott for 2022

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Charleston Battery announced Monday the re-signing of midfielder Romario Piggott to the 2022 roster, pending league and federation approval. The Panamanian returns to the Black and Yellow for his fourth season with the club, where he has made 58 appearances across all competitions.

“It feels good to re-sign with the Battery, I’m really excited to be back in Charleston and to meet the new coach and the new players that come this year,” said Piggott. “I will keep pushing myself leading up to the new season and I look forward to the new dynamic of the team.”

Piggott rejoined the Battery in July 2021 after recovering from an injury sustained the previous year and became an instant impact upon return. The fan-favorite tallied four goals, two assists and 18 chances created in 18 appearances (10 starts). Romario’s goal against LA Galaxy II on October 20 was crucial at the time in restoring the Battery’s lead, after Galaxy II had equalized just minutes before, in a match Charleston would ultimately win 3-1.

Piggott first signed with Charleston in September 2018, but he debuted with the Battery in 2019. Through his first three seasons with the Black and Yellow, Piggott has become a consistent performer on the pitch while registering nine goals and seven assists across all competitions.

“We’re really happy that Romario is returning to the club, I’ve seen a lot of great things from him over the past few years,” said Coach Casey. “He’s played mostly on the wings where he can utilize his speed, and he can play as more of an attacking midfielder too. He’s got some ability to be versatile for us.

“I’ve heard great things about his personality and his positive energy, and that’s what we want in the building, those leaders that come in every day upbeat and ready to work.”

A native of Panama City, Panama, Piggott played professionally for four seasons in the Panamanian Football League (LPF), for Chepo F.C. and Tauro F.C., making 73 appearances and scoring four goals in Panama’s top division from 2012-2015.

On the international stage, Piggott represented his country with the U-17 and U-20 national teams. With the U-17 team, Piggott made four total appearances, two in the FIFA U-17 World Cup and two in the CONCACAF U-17 Championship. For the U-20 team, he made three appearances and scored one goal in the CONCACAF U-20 Championship.

Piggott then played collegiately in the United States from 2016-2017. He spent 2016 with Ancilla Community College in Plymouth, Indiana, and 2017 with Coastal Carolina University in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The midfielder also played with the Myrtle Beach Mutiny (USL PDL) in the summer of 2018 before signing with Charleston.

“Like every year, I always try to compete for a championship, so this is not going to be any different, we have to face every challenge together step by step,” said Piggott

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.