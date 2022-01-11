SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Charleston Co. School Board extends mask mandate to March 14

The board voted 7-2 Monday night on the issue that requires students, staff and visitors to...
The board voted 7-2 Monday night on the issue that requires students, staff and visitors to wear face coverings in schools and buildings.(AP Photo/Pat Eaton-Robb, File)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 9:44 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School Board has extended a mask mandate for schools through March 14.

The board voted 7-2 Monday night on the issue that requires students, staff and visitors to wear face coverings in schools and buildings.

The original mandate was expected to end on Jan. 14.

Stay with www.live5news.com for more on this news.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A standoff early Monday morning at a West Ashley home ended with the arrest of a 17-year-old in...
Deputies arrest 2 teenagers in Wadmalaw Island killing
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
On Sunday, police announced the arrest of 18-year-old Levi Richardson III who surrendered at...
Investigators make arrest in North Charleston murder case
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a 34-year-old man who was shot to death...
Coroner identifies victim of Saturday morning shooting
Deputies announced Sunday night that the teenager was found safe.
Missing 14-year-old girl from Summerville found safe

Latest News

Mace said she got tested Monday morning after one of her children tested positive for Covid-19....
Nancy Mace tests positive for Covid-19 for second time
The Charleston County School Board has voted to move the Reimagine Schools Proposal off the...
Charleston Co. School Board postpones vote on ‘Reimagine Schools’
The contract for Charleston’s current bike share vendor, Holy Spokes, is ending in February
Bike share industry giant coming to Charleston
Dorchester School District Two board members are set to discuss a variety of topics, such as...
Dorchester School District Two set to discuss safety protocols and superintendent search