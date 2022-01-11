Charleston Co. School Board extends mask mandate to March 14

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School Board has extended a mask mandate for schools through March 14.

The board voted 7-2 Monday night on the issue that requires students, staff and visitors to wear face coverings in schools and buildings.

The original mandate was expected to end on Jan. 14.

Stay with www.live5news.com for more on this news.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.