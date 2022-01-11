Charleston Co. School Board extends mask mandate to March 14
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 9:44 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School Board has extended a mask mandate for schools through March 14.
The board voted 7-2 Monday night on the issue that requires students, staff and visitors to wear face coverings in schools and buildings.
The original mandate was expected to end on Jan. 14.
