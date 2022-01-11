Cruise ship arrives ahead of Thursday departure
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 7:50 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Carnival Sunshine arrived in the Charleston Harbor Tuesday morning days before it is set to depart for a cruise.
The Sunshine is expected to depart with passengers Thursday for a four-day cruise to the Bahamas.
After a cruise industry pause in operations last May, Carnival announced in October it would resume cruises out of Charleston in January.
The Carnival Sunshine launched year-round service from Charleston in May 2019.
The ship is set to depart Thursday at 6 p.m., according to the cruise line’s website.
