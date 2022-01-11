SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Cruise ship arrives ahead of Thursday departure

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 7:50 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Carnival Sunshine arrived in the Charleston Harbor Tuesday morning days before it is set to depart for a cruise.

The Sunshine is expected to depart with passengers Thursday for a four-day cruise to the Bahamas.

After a cruise industry pause in operations last May, Carnival announced in October it would resume cruises out of Charleston in January.

The Carnival Sunshine launched year-round service from Charleston in May 2019.

The ship is set to depart Thursday at 6 p.m., according to the cruise line’s website.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A standoff early Monday morning at a West Ashley home ended with the arrest of a 17-year-old in...
Deputies arrest 2 teenagers in Wadmalaw Island killing
State Rep. Marvin Pendarvis said he will file legislation to have the city of North Charleston...
SC lawmaker to try to remove N. Charleston from Charleston Co. School District if proposal passes
The state of South Carolina reported more than 16,600 cases new COVID-19 cases in one of the...
SC sets new record for single-day COVID-19 cases in latest report
On Sunday, police announced the arrest of 18-year-old Levi Richardson III who surrendered at...
Investigators make arrest in North Charleston murder case
The Charleston County School Board has voted to move the Reimagine Schools Proposal off the...
Charleston Co. School Board postpones vote on ‘Reimagine Schools’

Latest News

Source: Live 5
RAW VIDEO: Carnival Sunshine arrives in Charleston Harbor ahead of Thursday departure
The new program calls for a coalition between community agencies, specifically the Charleston...
City to vote on new Charleston Police overdose response, prevention program
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: City to vote on new Charleston Police project designed to prevent overdoses
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Dorchester Dist. 2 to prepares to begin superintendent search