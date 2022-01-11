Lowcountry NFL Update (Week 18)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

AFC

John Simpson, OL, Las Vegas Raiders - Played in a 35-32 win over the Chargers

Alex Taylor, OL, Cleveland Brown - Practice squad

NFC

A.J. Green, WR, Arizona Cardinals - Had 4 catches for 23 yards in a 38-30 loss to Seattle. The Summerville alum has 54 catches for 848 yards and 3 touchdowns this season.

Robert Quinn, DE, Chicago Bears - Had 1 tackle and .5 sacks in a 31-17 loss to Minnesota. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 49 tackles, 17 TFL’s and 17.5 sacks this season

Carlos Dunlap, DE, Seattle Seahawks - Had 3 tackles, 2 sacks and 1 pass deflection in a 38-30 win over Arizona. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 31 tackles, 9.5 sacks, 6 TFL and 7 pass deflections this season.

Brandon Shell, OL, Seattle Seahawks - Played in a 38-30 win over Arizona

Javon Kinlaw, DE, San Francisco 49ers - Injured Reserve. The Goose Creek alum has 8 tackles this season

Brett Toth, OL, Philadelphia Eagles - Played in a 51-26 loss to Dallas

Israel Mukuamu, DB, Dallas Cowboys - Inactive in a 51-26 win over Philadelphia

