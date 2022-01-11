SC Lottery
Lowcountry NFL Update (Week 18)

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Carlos Dunlap (8) tries to get around Arizona Cardinals...
Seattle Seahawks defensive end Carlos Dunlap (8) tries to get around Arizona Cardinals offensive tackle D.J. Humphries (74) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)(Ralph Freso | AP)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 10:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

AFC

John Simpson, OL, Las Vegas Raiders - Played in a 35-32 win over the Chargers

Alex Taylor, OL, Cleveland Brown - Practice squad

NFC

A.J. Green, WR, Arizona Cardinals - Had 4 catches for 23 yards in a 38-30 loss to Seattle. The Summerville alum has 54 catches for 848 yards and 3 touchdowns this season.

Robert Quinn, DE, Chicago Bears - Had 1 tackle and .5 sacks in a 31-17 loss to Minnesota. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 49 tackles, 17 TFL’s and 17.5 sacks this season

Carlos Dunlap, DE, Seattle Seahawks - Had 3 tackles, 2 sacks and 1 pass deflection in a 38-30 win over Arizona. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 31 tackles, 9.5 sacks, 6 TFL and 7 pass deflections this season.

Brandon Shell, OL, Seattle Seahawks - Played in a 38-30 win over Arizona

Javon Kinlaw, DE, San Francisco 49ers - Injured Reserve. The Goose Creek alum has 8 tackles this season

Brett Toth, OL, Philadelphia Eagles - Played in a 51-26 loss to Dallas

Israel Mukuamu, DB, Dallas Cowboys - Inactive in a 51-26 win over Philadelphia

