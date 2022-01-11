Newington elementary music teacher needs new bass instrument

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Newington Elementary School music teacher Jaimie Iggleden loves to introduce her more than 700 students to music and instruments from around the world.

She says she’s working towards creating a world-class fine arts program for her young learners so they can find their voices and explore their creativity. Iggleden says she recently got her Donors Choose project entitled “Instruments From Around the World” funded.

Now she has a new need for her classroom. Iggleden says she would like to replace an old outdated bass xylophone in her music room.

She says it’s falling apart and barley functional and beyond repair.

Bass notes she says are so important for rounding out an ensemble’s sound and necessary for her students to experience.

She says the bass xylophone is also one of the biggest most expensive and one of the oldest instruments in her class.

“They need a creative space and a way to express themselves and sometimes the music classes are their best opportunity and only opportunity to do that,” Iggleden said.

She says she would like to keep the music alive in her class for her students.

Iggleden would like to continue making music that includes low harmonies and low vibrations instead of just the high pitched treble sounds from other instruments.

“It’s like Christmas morning to open a new instrument and we save that for them. It’s so special when people give them things to experience the world and art and music its so special,” Iggleden said.

You can help Iggleden’s music class at Newington Elementary school by donating to her Donors Choose project entitled “Beyond Repair”.

Her project currently needs $900 dollars to be fully funded. You can donating right now and become a classroom champion by clicking here. All donations are tax deductible.

Donors Choose collects your money, then buys the items and sends them to the teacher. This ensures that your donation is used for our area teachers.

