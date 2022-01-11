Police searching for teen missing since New Year’s Eve

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl.

Angel Scott was last seen by her mother on Dec. 31, police say.

She was reported missing through the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office but has ties to North Charleston because that is where her child’s father is from, police say.

Scott is 5-feet, 6-inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes and an olive complexion.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call North Charleston Police at 843-740-2526.

