Porter-Gaud's Singletary named Gatorade's SC Volleyball Player of the Year

Porter-Gaud senior Marianna Singletary was named the state player of the year by Gatorade on...
Porter-Gaud senior Marianna Singletary was named the state player of the year by Gatorade on Tuesday(Porter-Gaud School)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Porter-Gaud senior Marianna Singletary was named the South Carolina Volleyball Player of the Year on Tuesday by Gatorade.

It’s the first time a volleyball player from the Cyclones has won the award in 37 years.

Singletary, who’s signed to play volleyball at Texas in college, had a dominant senior season for Porter-Gaud helping to lead the team to the SCISA 3-A state championship with a 39-7-2 record. She would record 745 kills along with 101 blocks on the season. She also collected 206 digs and 71 aces.

She was the SCISA Player of the Year last season and was named a 1st team All-American by Under Armour and 2nd team All-American by MaxPreps.

Singletary becomes the first player from the Lowcountry to win the award since Wando’s Christina Glover took the honor back in 2009.

