Report: Crews responding to report of stroke victim find murder-attempted suicide

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Emergency crews who were responding to a report of a stroke victim at a James Island home found the scene of a murder and attempted suicide, according to a newly released report.

It happened at a home on the 1200 block of Oceanview Road on Jan. 3. The coroner’s office identified the victim as 83-year-old Carole Schaefer. The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has charged her son, 56-year-old John Thomas Schaefer, with her murder.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office released a report on the incident which began on the afternoon of Jan. 3 when a deputy responded to a home to assist fire and EMS crews for a reported stroke victim.

When the deputy got to the home firefighters were on the scene and said that there was was a deceased woman in a chair.

The deputy said he saw the victim, who suffered a gunshot wound, sitting in a chair in the dining room. The deputy also reported observing a rifle on the floor of the kitchen and the suspect, who was suffering a gunshot wound to his face, on the floor lying on his stomach.

The incident report states that as emergency crews attempted to help the suspect, the suspect tried to reach for the rifle on the floor. The sheriff’s office said at that time, a firefighter pinned the suspect down on the floor and the deputy removed the rifle from the area.

Deputies say the suspect was taken to an area hospital at that time for treatment of “a serious gunshot wound.”

