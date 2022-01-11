SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Report: Crews responding to report of stroke victim find murder-attempted suicide

Emergency crews who were responding to a report of a stroke victim at a James Island home found...
Emergency crews who were responding to a report of a stroke victim at a James Island home found the scene of a murder and attempted suicide, according to a newly released report.(Live 5)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 2:45 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Emergency crews who were responding to a report of a stroke victim at a James Island home found the scene of a murder and attempted suicide, according to a newly released report.

It happened at a home on the 1200 block of Oceanview Road on Jan. 3. The coroner’s office identified the victim as 83-year-old Carole Schaefer. The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has charged her son, 56-year-old John Thomas Schaefer, with her murder.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office released a report on the incident which began on the afternoon of Jan. 3 when a deputy responded to a home to assist fire and EMS crews for a reported stroke victim.

When the deputy got to the home firefighters were on the scene and said that there was was a deceased woman in a chair.

The deputy said he saw the victim, who suffered a gunshot wound, sitting in a chair in the dining room. The deputy also reported observing a rifle on the floor of the kitchen and the suspect, who was suffering a gunshot wound to his face, on the floor lying on his stomach.

The incident report states that as emergency crews attempted to help the suspect, the suspect tried to reach for the rifle on the floor. The sheriff’s office said at that time, a firefighter pinned the suspect down on the floor and the deputy removed the rifle from the area.

Deputies say the suspect was taken to an area hospital at that time for treatment of “a serious gunshot wound.”

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A standoff early Monday morning at a West Ashley home ended with the arrest of a 17-year-old in...
Deputies arrest 2 teenagers in Wadmalaw Island killing
State Rep. Marvin Pendarvis said he will file legislation to have the city of North Charleston...
SC lawmaker to try to remove N. Charleston from Charleston Co. School District if proposal passes
The state of South Carolina reported more than 16,600 cases new COVID-19 cases in one of the...
SC sets new record for single-day COVID-19 cases in latest report
On Sunday, police announced the arrest of 18-year-old Levi Richardson III who surrendered at...
Investigators make arrest in North Charleston murder case
The Charleston County School Board has voted to move the Reimagine Schools Proposal off the...
Charleston Co. School Board postpones vote on ‘Reimagine Schools’

Latest News

Deputies say the single-engine plane's engine malfunctioned, forcing it to make a hard landing...
Engine malfunction blamed for Charleston Co. small plane crash
Asherai Gadsden, 21, is charged with murder and attempted armed robbery, according to jail...
Woman arrested in deadly weekend N. Charleston shooting
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Woman charged in deadly weekend N. Charleston shooting
Angel Scott, 16, was last seen by her mother on Dec. 31, police say.
Police searching for teen missing since New Year’s Eve