SC reports more than 8,000 new COVID-19 cases
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - After five straight days of more than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases, the total number of new cases finally fell back to four digits.
The state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 8,149 new cases, of which 6,497 were confirmed and 1,652 were listed as probable on Tuesday. That covers test results collected on Sunday because DHEC releases data on a 48-hour delay.
|COUNTY
|CONFIRMED
CASES
|PROBABLE
CASES
|TOTAL
NEW CASES
|Beaufort County
|313
|12
|325
|Berkeley County
|199
|71
|270
|Charleston County
|406
|178
|584
|Colleton County
|22
|5
|27
|Dorchester County
|269
|124
|393
|Georgetown County
|42
|29
|71
|Williamsburg County
|35
|7
|42
The data also included 10 confirmed deaths, but none of the victims were listed in Lowcountry counties.
The percent positive was listed at 34.9%.
Since the pandemic began, DHEC has reported over 1 million cases of COVID-19. The state’s death toll is nearing 15,000.
|CONFIRMED
|PROBABLE
|TOTAL
|Total Cases
|869,217
|233,386
|1,102,603
|Total Deaths
|12,789
|2,014
|14,803
