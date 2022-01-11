SC Lottery
SC reports more than 8,000 new COVID-19 cases

After five straight days of more than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases, the total number of new cases finally fell back to four digits.(AP)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 11:42 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - After five straight days of more than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases, the total number of new cases finally fell back to four digits.

The state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 8,149 new cases, of which 6,497 were confirmed and 1,652 were listed as probable on Tuesday. That covers test results collected on Sunday because DHEC releases data on a 48-hour delay.

COUNTYCONFIRMED
CASES		PROBABLE
CASES		TOTAL
NEW CASES
Beaufort County31312325
Berkeley County19971270
Charleston County406178584
Colleton County22527
Dorchester County269124393
Georgetown County422971
Williamsburg County35742

The data also included 10 confirmed deaths, but none of the victims were listed in Lowcountry counties.

The percent positive was listed at 34.9%.

Since the pandemic began, DHEC has reported over 1 million cases of COVID-19. The state’s death toll is nearing 15,000.

CONFIRMEDPROBABLETOTAL
Total Cases869,217233,3861,102,603
Total Deaths12,7892,01414,803

WANT TO GET TESTED FOR COVID-19? Click here to find a testing location near you.

WANT TO GET VACCINATED OR BOOSTED AGAINST COVID-19? Click here to find a vaccine location near you or contact your health care provider for availability.



