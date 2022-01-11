SC Lottery
Suspect sought after one person shot in Goose Creek home invasion

Police officers are searching for a suspect after a man was shot in a home invasion in Goose...
Police officers are searching for a suspect after a man was shot in a home invasion in Goose Creek. It happened early Tuesday morning at the Etiwan Place Apartments on Etiwan Drive.(Live 5/File)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Police officers are searching for a suspect after a man was shot in a home invasion in Goose Creek.

It happened early Tuesday morning at the Etiwan Place Apartments on Etiwan Drive.

A woman said she heard a knock on the door, opened it with the latch still attached, and a suspect pointed a gun at her and demanded her to open the door.

She said she was able to shut the door and attempted to lock the deadbolt, but the suspect kicked in the door and was able to get in.

A report states the suspect walked past the woman and walked into the bedroom where a man was sleeping. At that point, the woman said she heard the suspect tell the man not to move, then heard two shots.

The suspect then fled the apartment, according to the woman.

The woman said she did not realize the man had been shot until emergency operators asked her if anyone had been shot.

Police say the victim suffered a gunshot wound to his left arm and a cut to his face. Authorities are continuing the investigation.

