Woman arrested in deadly weekend N. Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman is facing charges in a deadly shooting Sunday, police say.

Asherai Gadsden, 21, is charged with murder and attempted armed robbery, according to jail records.

North Charleston Police responded Sunday to the 7600 block of Suzanne Drive and say when they arrived on the scene, Gadsden told officers to check on a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

That victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators say they determined Gadsden took part in the shooting and was subsequently charged.

She was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

