SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Woman arrested in deadly weekend N. Charleston shooting

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 12:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman is facing charges in a deadly shooting Sunday, police say.

Asherai Gadsden, 21, is charged with murder and attempted armed robbery, according to jail records.

North Charleston Police responded Sunday to the 7600 block of Suzanne Drive and say when they arrived on the scene, Gadsden told officers to check on a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

That victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators say they determined Gadsden took part in the shooting and was subsequently charged.

She was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A standoff early Monday morning at a West Ashley home ended with the arrest of a 17-year-old in...
Deputies arrest 2 teenagers in Wadmalaw Island killing
State Rep. Marvin Pendarvis said he will file legislation to have the city of North Charleston...
SC lawmaker to try to remove N. Charleston from Charleston Co. School District if proposal passes
The state of South Carolina reported more than 16,600 cases new COVID-19 cases in one of the...
SC sets new record for single-day COVID-19 cases in latest report
On Sunday, police announced the arrest of 18-year-old Levi Richardson III who surrendered at...
Investigators make arrest in North Charleston murder case
The Charleston County School Board has voted to move the Reimagine Schools Proposal off the...
Charleston Co. School Board postpones vote on ‘Reimagine Schools’

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Woman charged in deadly weekend N. Charleston shooting
Angel Scott, 16, was last seen by her mother on Dec. 31, police say.
Police searching for teen missing since New Year’s Eve
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Police searching for teen missing since New Year’s Eve
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Several streets blocked off after downtown house fire