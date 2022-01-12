Affordable housing complex in Downtown Charleston up for review

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A multi-unit affordable housing complex in downtown Charleston will go in front of the Board of Architectural Review Wednesday for approval of the proposed concept.

The Housing Authority of the City of Charleston says an 85-unit complex would be built on Huger St. in place of what is currently a 12-unit affordable housing complex.

The renderings of the proposed plan will have to be approved by the Board of Architectural Review in order for the project to move forward.

Peter Sherman, the Development Director of the Housing Authority, says the project, which is near the corner of Huger St. and Meeting St., features a four-story building with an open-air atrium and lots of parking for residents.

“It’s split in the middle with a long corridor with a brick and Hardie plank mixture,” he said. “It should accommodate 80 to 85 parking spaces, which is pretty key for a project like this in this area. We’re shooting for 85 units. Hopefully, we’ll get there but that depends on the final design.”

The CEO of the Housing Authority, Art Milligan, says this project is one of many they’re working on in order to renovate, rebuild and upgrade all of their affordable housing complexes throughout the city.

“Meeting Street Manor, Gadsden Green, every property we have we’re going through and evaluating it and seeing what’s the best opportunity to provide the best affordable housing for our residents and then add housing for additional low-income residents,” he said. “We’ll go through and bring the units up to today’s standards, and I think you’re going to see it’s going to change the landscape quite a bit as far as affordable housing.”

The Housing Authority says this effort to modernize and expand affordable housing in the city—via public-private partnerships—is through a process called Rental Assistance Demonstration, which is a federal program through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Housing Authority leaders say before any work begins on their properties, they provide relocation assistance for tenants and ensure their rent does not change once the work on the housing complex is finished. Current residents also have the first choice to return to the property.

In a statement, leaders with the Housing Authority said they are “open and accessible for anyone who has questions and concerns about RAD and these efforts. Dedicated staff is available to explain the process, tenant rights and more.”

Those with questions can contact the Housing Authority at 843-720-3683.

