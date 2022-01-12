SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

All Orangeburg Co. schools to go virtual

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO(WCTV)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 8:41 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Orangeburg S.C. (WIS) - According to Orangeburg School District Superintendent Foster, due to the numbers of staff and students impacted by COVID-19, the district will temporarily shift to virtual learning.

“Unfortunately, the numbers of staff and students impacted by COVID-19 throughout our District are the highest they’ve been since the start of the pandemic,” Dr. Foster said.

Foster says Wednesday, Jan. 12 will remain a regular school day for all staff and students who haven’t already transitioned to virtual learning. Teachers, staff and students will then have time to gather any materials needed for virtual learning.

Following Monday’s Martin Luther King, Jr holiday, the district will transition back to in-person learning on Tuesday, Jan. 18, Foster said.

This week Edisto Primary, Carver-Edisto Middle, Edisto High, and Howard Middle transitioned to virtual learning as a result of high numbers of employee isolations and quarantines.

“In the last few hours, we’ve had a number of schools report nearly 50 percent of their student bodies are impacted, and absence data for today showed student absences for isolations and quarantines related to COVID-19 surpassed 1,000,” Foster said.

Orangeburg officials said health authorities, the school board, and State Department of Education were consulted about the positive cases and quarantine numbers, and the administration made the decision to transition to a 100% virtual learning model for Thursday, Jan. 13, and Friday, Jan. 14.

According to the district, the law requires school districts to offer full, five-day face-to-face instruction to all students.

“We are grateful that flexibility with this requirement and the ability to move to temporary virtual instruction has been provided when necessary in response to high numbers of positive COVID-19 cases and quarantines amongst students and staff in individual schools,” Foster said.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

A standoff early Monday morning at a West Ashley home ended with the arrest of a 17-year-old in...
Deputies arrest 2 teenagers in Wadmalaw Island killing
Asherai Gadsden, 21, is charged with murder and attempted armed robbery, according to jail...
Woman arrested in deadly weekend N. Charleston shooting
State Rep. Marvin Pendarvis said he will file legislation to have the city of North Charleston...
SC lawmaker to try to remove N. Charleston from Charleston Co. School District if proposal passes
The state of South Carolina reported more than 16,600 cases new COVID-19 cases in one of the...
SC sets new record for single-day COVID-19 cases in latest report
On Sunday, police announced the arrest of 18-year-old Levi Richardson III who surrendered at...
Investigators make arrest in North Charleston murder case

Latest News

Officials with the Orangeburg County School District announced on Tuesday night that their...
Orangeburg County School District moving to virtual citing Covid-19 absences
D.D. Peckers’ Wing Shack announced on Tuesday that it’s closing its doors for good on Jan. 23...
West Ashley restaurant D.D. Peckers closing its doors after 16 years
The Colleton County School District will be temporarily transitioning to virtual learning...
Colleton County School District transitioning to virtual learning
Protests have erupted outside Charleston City Hall as city officials hold the first in-person...
Covid rules for Charleston City Council meeting spark protests