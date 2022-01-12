Benjamin Lailson named head football coach at Stall

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - R.B. Stall has named Benjamin Lailson as the schools new head football coach it was announced on Wednesday.

Lailson replaces Joe Bessinger who stepped down after 8 seasons of leading the Warriors back in November.

“We are excited to welcome Coach Lailson as the next head football coach at Stall High School,” said Principal Jeremy Carrick. “We feel he possesses all the qualifications we are looking for to lead our program and more, but most of all, we are confident he is the perfect fit for our school and school community.”

“Thank you to Mr. Carrick, R.B. Stall High School, and Charleston County School District for this great opportunity,” Lailson said. “I am extremely excited for the opportunity to lead the Warriors. I look forward to the hard work, challenges, and success that come with this role of being the head football coach. I am eagerly waiting to meet with the coaches and team so we can begin our preparation for next football season. I see great potential in these athletes and look forward to growing with them, the coaches, the community, and our school staff. Go Warriors!”

Lailson is no stranger to football in the Lowcountry. After playing at Charleston Southern, he would go on to become the defensive coordinator at Timberland under Art Craig and was part of state championship teams in 2011 and 2014.

He spent 2021 as the defensive coordinator at Philip Simmons where he helped the Iron Horses win their first ever region title.

Lailson also won two region titles as the head softball coach at Timberland.

