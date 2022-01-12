CDC may recommend everyone get N95 masks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - CNN reports that the CDC could soon change the mask recommendation and ask you to wear a specialized N95 mask to better protect against the Omicron variant.

Pharmacies like StarBright in Huntersville only have a handful but plan to order more.

“We got a lot of inquiries about the certain type of N95, K95 mask,” explained Dr. Eric Poore, the pharmacy manager.

“We’re trying to stay ahead of it. We’ve already known in the past these are the ones they use in the hospital for years. So we knew even last year this was a better mask, so just anticipating a bigger demand for these.”

For pharmacies, it may be a hit or miss.

Some CVS stores in Charlotte said they do not have any, but they could get more in a couple of weeks.

At Lowe’s, you may get lucky, but it depends on the store.

You could search online, but keep in mind that most come in bulk.

“They’re a little bit more expensive but I think for what you get, it’s definitely worth it,” said Poore.

Until we officially hear from the CDC, it’s a waiting game.

Poore said in the meantime, we can still keep each other safe.

“Even with the fatigue, I think we all gotta just stay strong, continue to do the right thing. If we all do the right thing - wear a mask, social distance, wash our hands - then we’ll get through this a lot faster,” he said.

