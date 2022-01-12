Charleston police searching for missing, endangered man

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers with the Charleston Police Department are asking for the public’s help to find a missing and endangered man.

Authorities are looking for 83-year-old Michael Sgobbo who was reported as a missing and endangered person by his wife. He was last seen at his home at 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

Sgobbo is believed to be traveling in an SUV with tag number LJM 587 (picture below). The vehicle was captured on camera in the area of Carolina Bay around 3:35 p.m. He was last seen wearing a green long sleeve shirt, blue jeans, a grey Puma jacket, and black shoes.

“Please note, Mr. Sgobbo suffers from memory loss, is hard of hearing, and walks with a noticeable hunch,” Charleston police said.

If you have seen him you are asked to contact the on-duty Central Detective by calling Consolidated Dispatch at (843) 743-7200.

